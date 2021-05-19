Media Advisory - RF Capital Virtual AGM Being Held on May 26, 2021

TORONTO, May 19, 2021 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (the Company) (TSX: RCG) is pleased to remind its shareholders that its "virtual" annual and special meeting of shareholders (the Meeting) will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (ET). The Company also reminds its shareholders that the voting deadline for the Meeting is Friday, May 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

At the Meeting, Kish Kapoor, President and Chief Executive Officer, will outline the details of the Company's growth strategy that it believes will make Richardson Wealth the brand of choice for Canada's top advisors and their high net worth clients.

The Meeting Details Date: Wednesday, May 26, 2021 Time: 10:00 a.m. (ET) Live Audio Webcast Online: https://web.lumiagm.com/484442918 Password: rfcapital2021 (case sensitive) Voting Deadline: Friday, May 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (ET)

All shareholders will have the opportunity to participate in the Meeting online. Only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to ask questions and vote in real time at the Meeting. Unregistered shareholders, guests and media will be able to listen and view online via the live webcast available at the same link. Shareholders who hold their common shares with a bank, broker or financial intermediary and wish to vote at the Meeting must carefully follow the instructions provided by their intermediary.

Management Information Circular (the Information Circular)

The Information Circular contains information about the Meeting. The Information Circular also includes instructions on how shareholders can attend, ask questions and vote at or prior to the Meeting. The Company urges all shareholders to read the Information Circular carefully to ensure that their shares are represented at the Meeting. The Information Circular can be accessed on the Company's website here and under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About RF Capital Group Inc.

RF Capital Group Inc. (RF Capital) is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $33.2 billion in assets under administration (as at April 30, 2021) and 19 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years, a Best Workplace for Women in 2021 and a Best Workplace in Canada. For further information, please visit www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com .

