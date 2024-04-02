MEDIA ADVISORY - RF CAPITAL TO REPORT FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS MAY 1, 2024

TORONTO, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (RF Capital) (TSX: RCG) is scheduled to release its first quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, after market close. An earnings conference call and live audio webcast will be held on Thursday, May 2, at 10:00 a.m. (EST). The call will be hosted by

Kish Kapoor, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Wilson, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question-and-answer period with investment analysts.

Interested parties are invited to access the first quarter earnings conference call on a listen-only basis by dialing 416-406-0743 or 1-800-898-3989 (toll free) and entering participant passcode: 8739205#. The conference call will also be accessible as a live audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://richardsonwealth.com/investor-relations/financial-information/.

A recording of the conference call will be available until Tuesday, June 4, 2024, by dialing 905-694-9451 or

1-800-408-3053 (toll free) and entering access code 2453497#. The webcast will be archived at https://richardsonwealth.com/investor-relations/financial-information/.

ABOUT RF CAPITAL GROUP INC.

RF Capital Group Inc. is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $37.0 billion in assets under administration (as of March 31, 2024) and 22 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work®, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada and Ontario, a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness, for Financial Services and Insurance, and for Hybrid Work.

