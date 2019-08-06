Media Advisory - PS Lefebvre to Announce Funding for Greener Mining Français

News provided by

Natural Resources Canada

Aug 06, 2019, 11:00 ET

OTTAWA, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Parliamentary Secretary Paul Lefebvre, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will make an announcement benefiting Canada's mining sector, in Sudbury, Ontario. A media availability will follow. 

Date:

August 7, 2019


Time:

11 a.m. EDT


Location:

CanmetMINING – Sudbury 2nd Floor (Boardroom)
1079 Kelly Lake Road
Sudbury, Ontario P3E 5P5

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca

Related Links

www.nrcan.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Natural Resources Canada

You just read:

Media Advisory - PS Lefebvre to Announce Funding for Greener Mining

News provided by

Natural Resources Canada

Aug 06, 2019, 11:00 ET