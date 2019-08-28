Media Advisory/Photo Opportunity - Elections Canada distribution centre and Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to visit Elections Canada's distribution centre to take photos and video of election preparations and of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Stéphane Perrault. The distribution centre is currently filled with the election materials that will soon be shipped to returning offices across the country. Media are invited take photos and shoot video of these materials being prepared for shipment, and of the CEO in the distribution centre setting.

Date: Thursday, August 29, 2019



Time: 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m



Location: Elections Canada Distribution Centre

440 Coventry Rd. Ottawa, Ontario

K1A 0T1

To facilitate access, please rsvp with Elections Canada Media Relations to coordinate parking and facilitate building access.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

SOURCE Elections Canada

For further information: Elections Canada Media Relations, 1-877-877-9515, media@elections.ca

Related Links

http://www.elections.ca

