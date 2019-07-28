Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Vandal to announce support for the tourism sector in Manitoba

News provided by

Western Economic Diversification Canada

Jul 28, 2019, 12:41 ET

WINNIPEG, July 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Dan Vandal, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for Saint BonifaceSaint Vital, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, will announce funding to support Canada's tourism sector in Manitoba that will promote economic growth and create good jobs for middle-class families. 

Date:

Monday, July 29, 2019


Time:

10:00 a.m.


Location:

Fort Gibraltar
866 Rue Saint Joseph
Winnipeg, MB R2H 0G4

Follow us on Twitter: @WD_Canada, @ISED_CA

SOURCE Western Economic Diversification Canada

For further information: Jill Ritchot, Senior Communications Advisor, Manitoba Region, Western Economic Diversification Canada, Winnipeg, Manitoba, 204-291-8867, jill.ritchot@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.wd.gc.ca/

Organization Profile

Western Economic Diversification Canada

You just read:

Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Vandal to announce support for the tourism sector in Manitoba

News provided by

Western Economic Diversification Canada

Jul 28, 2019, 12:41 ET