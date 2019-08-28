Media advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Kate Young to make digital skills announcement Français

News provided by

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Aug 28, 2019, 13:00 ET

LONDON, ON, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Kate Young, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Science and Sport and to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will make an announcement about how the Government of Canada is helping prepare young Canadians for the jobs of tomorrow.

Date:

Thursday, August 29, 2019


Time:

10:00 a.m. (ET)


Location:

London Public Library, Sherwood Branch
1225 Wonderland Road North
London, Ontario

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on Twitter: @ISED_CA

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, 343-291-1710; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/icgc.nsf/eng/home

Organization Profile

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

You just read:

Media advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Kate Young to make digital skills announcement

News provided by

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Aug 28, 2019, 13:00 ET