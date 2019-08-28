Media advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Kate Young to make digital skills announcement Français
LONDON, ON, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Kate Young, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Science and Sport and to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will make an announcement about how the Government of Canada is helping prepare young Canadians for the jobs of tomorrow.
Thursday, August 29, 2019
10:00 a.m. (ET)
London Public Library, Sherwood Branch
