Media Advisory: OSC Chair and CEO to speak at Canadian Club Toronto

TORONTO, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Grant Vingoe, Chair and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC), will speak at the Canadian Club Toronto on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. EST.

Chair Vingoe will address how the OSC is responding to the increasing amount of retail investing in capital markets, the surge in IPOs, and the evolution of crypto assets. Chair Vingoe will also discuss the central role financial innovation plays in Ontario's capital markets.

After his remarks, Chair Vingoe will take audience questions in a session moderated by BNN Bloomberg's Amber Kanwar.

To register to attend this virtual event, please visit the Canadian Club Toronto website here.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

