Media Advisory - OPSEU LCBO members to hold "Shop LCBO" information pickets in Chelmsford and Azilda on Friday

CHELMSFORD, ON, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - LCBO workers will be holding "Shop LCBO" information pickets outside the LCBO stores in Chelmsford and Azilda tomorrow to remind government and the public of the dangers of privatizing alcohol sales.

"When you buy alcohol at a real LCBO, you can be sure of two things," said OPSEU President Warren (Smokey) Thomas. "Number 1: all of the profits will go back into public services like hospitals, highways and schools. And Number 2: you'll be served by highly trained professionals who are dedicated to ensuring that alcohol doesn't end up in the hands of kids.

"When you shop at a grocery store or one of the new privatized 'LCBO Convenience Outlets,' all you can be sure of is that the owners are trying to maximize sales because they get up to 10 per cent of every dollar."

What: "Shop the Real LCBO" information pickets Date: Friday, Sept. 27 Location/times: 3468 Errington Ave., Chelmsford, from 10 am to noon

93 Notre Dame St. W., Azilda, from 1 pm to 3 pm

The OPSEU members staging the information picket will be encouraging members of the public to buy their alcohol from publicly owned and managed LCBO stores.

The LCBO has a long, successful history of selling alcohol responsibly while returning billions in profits to public coffers. Recent public opinion research shows that Ontarians are 12 times more likely to say the LCBO does a better job than private retailers at keeping alcohol out of the hands of kids.

By visiting www.keepitpublic.ca, people can send an email to their MPP and Premier Doug Ford urging them to keep the LCBO public.

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU)

For further information: OPSEU Local 681 President Jamie Kensley, 705-698-5878

Related Links

www.opseu.org

