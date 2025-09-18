Amidst Skills Development Fund controversy, OPSEU/SEFPO takes aim at multi-million dollar corporate handouts: "Where did all the money go?"

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - As the Ford government's Skills Development Fund (SDF) under investigation by the Auditor General faces public scrutiny, OPSEU/SEFPO is raising concerns about millions in taxpayer dollars going to private corporations with little transparency or accountability.

"This is money that should be going to support reliable, and accountable training, in places like union-run skilled trades training, or reputable public colleges," said OPSEU/SEFPO President JP Hornick.

A picket sign reading "Strong Colleges, Strong Ontario." (CNW Group/Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU))

Unions like IBEW and IUOE Local 793, which recently announced a new training facility supported by a $4.9 million SDF grant and over $20 million in member dues, have used SDF grants to expand industry-standard training to Ontarians.

But Hornick notes that grants going to private employers and trade associations – including multi-million dollar corporate handouts – far outnumber those going to unions and union affiliates.

A new FAO report projects Ontario's unemployment to reach 8% by next year – up 35% from Ford's election – with some metropolitan centres like Windsor (11.1%) or Toronto (8.9%) already surpassing this figure.

"We need a stable, long-term investment in our college and meaningful skills training opportunities to weather this storm," said Hornick. "Not one-off awards that could hang you out to dry the next year."

The same report finds that Ontario's public debt will swell to $549 billion by 2029/2030 – a 70% increase from when Ford first took office in 2017.

"Our colleges are being systematically defunded," said Hornick. "Ford's largest spending cuts have been on post-secondary education, and his biggest spending increases have been on debt interest. So where did the all money go?"

The answer, the union implies, may be unfettered corporate greed. Hornick points to questionable funding decisions, such as:

Ontario's labour minister, David Piccini, is required to confirm any SDF grants totalling over $5 million.

Another SDF recipient, Agnico Eagle Mines, partnered with Northern College on an SDF grant in 2022 to train 146 workers for $4.58 million. But in 2025, Agnico Eagle cut the college out and was awarded $10 million to train 150 workers – a $5 million discrepancy to train effectively the same number of workers.

In comparison, Northern College received just shy of $9.6 million in provincial transfers for operating funding in 2023/2024.

Agnico Eagle reported record cash in 2024, yet committed $120 million to stock buybacks, in addition to the roughly $800 million in dividends it pays to shareholders annually.

"Why does a $77 billion company that can absolutely afford to foot the bill need millions of public dollars to cover training costs and salaries?" asked Hornick. "Are taxpayers just subsidizing their 'community investments' and shareholder value?"

"We deserve better than limited, corporate training which, in fact, deskills you and creates a dependent workforce," they added. "Skilled trades unions and public colleges already offer a sustainable solution - what they lack is proper funding."

Hornick says that efforts to sow division are a distraction from wasted tax dollars.

"The bottom line is our tax money shouldn't go to handouts for rich companies while everyday Ontarians are struggling. Education and job training are meant to generate wealth for our kids, and our communities they go on to work in – not corporations."

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU)

For more information, please contact: OPSEU/SEFPO Communications, (437) 518-3459, [email protected]