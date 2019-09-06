Media Advisory - News conference to sound alarm on B.C. salmon fishery crisis

VANCOUVER, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Fish harvesters and allied workers from British Columbia's coast are sounding the alarm about an unfolding disaster in the salmon fishing industry that has led to widespread closures and economic hardship.

"Small coastal communities are suffering from the worst commercial fishing season in fifty years," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Region Director. "No matter the region and no matter the salmon species, runs have plummeted. It's a crisis and governments must act to support workers and their communities."

Unifor says that as climate change continues to make systemic impacts on ecosystems and marine life, workers in the commercial fishing industry should have access to disaster relief or extended unemployment supports.

WHAT: News conference to discuss B.C. salmon fishery crisis

WHO: Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director; John Halin, Mayor of Lax Kw'alaams; Tony Roberts, Native Brotherhood of B.C.; Joy Thorkelson, President of the United Fishermen and Allied Workers' Union; Bob Chamberlain, commercial fisher

WHEN: Monday, September 9 at 1 p.m. Pacific Time

WHERE: First floor at 326 12th Street, New Westminster, B.C.

For those who cannot attend in person, the news conference will be streamed live on Unifor Canada's Facebook page: Facebook.com/uniforcanada

