Media Advisory - News Conference at plant where Windsor workers are protesting closure

WINDSOR, ON, Sept. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Unifor's National President will provide an update on a protest that began this morning when workers decided to send Nemak of Canada Corporation a message that moving their jobs to Mexico is unacceptable.

"Nemak agreed in writing to keep this plant open until 2022 and workers expect them to live up to that agreement and not close the plant, and abandon the people of Windsor," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President.

Who: Jerry Dias, Unifor National President and John D'Agnolo, Unifor Local 200 President



What: News Conference at Nemak Plant



When: 11:45 a.m., September 2, 2019



Where: 4600 G N Booth Dr., Windsor, Ontario

For anyone unable to attend in person, the news conference will be streamed live on Unifor Canada's Facebook page.

In July, Nemak announced it wants to move production of the GM I-6 diesel aluminum engine block and the Corvette engine block and bedplate to its facilities in Monterey, Mexico, in violation of an extension agreement signed with the union in 2016.

