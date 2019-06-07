Media Advisory - New Collaboration Between the National Research Council of Canada and University of New Brunswick Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity

FREDERICTON, June 7, 2019 /CNW/ - The National Research Council of Canada's Chief Digital Research Officer, Carolyn Watters, and the University of New Brunswick's Vice-President, Research, David MaGee, will be at the National Research Council of Canada's Fredericton facility to celebrate Canadian science and innovation, and announce a new collaboration centre between the National Research Council of Canada and the University of New Brunswick's Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity.

Date: Monday, June 10, 2019



Time: Media arrival: 8:45 am (AT)

Remarks: 9:00 am (AT)



Location: National Research Council of Canada – Fredericton

46 Dineen Drive

Fredericton, New Brunswick



Remarks by: Dr. Carolyn Watters, Chief Digital Research Officer, National Research Council of Canada

Dr. David MaGee, Vice-President of Research, University of New Brunswick

Dr. Ali Ghorbani, Director, Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity and Tier 1 Canada Research Chair in Cybersecurity

SOURCE National Research Council Canada

For further information: Media Relations, National Research Council of Canada, 613-991-1431, 1-855-282-1637, media@nrc-cnrc.gc.ca; Paisley Sibbald, Communications Officer, University of New Brunswick, Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity, 1-506-453-5141, Paisley.Sibbald@unb.ca

