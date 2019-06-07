Media Advisory - New Collaboration Between the National Research Council of Canada and University of New Brunswick Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity Français
Jun 07, 2019, 14:00 ET
FREDERICTON, June 7, 2019 /CNW/ - The National Research Council of Canada's Chief Digital Research Officer, Carolyn Watters, and the University of New Brunswick's Vice-President, Research, David MaGee, will be at the National Research Council of Canada's Fredericton facility to celebrate Canadian science and innovation, and announce a new collaboration centre between the National Research Council of Canada and the University of New Brunswick's Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity.
|
Date:
|
Monday, June 10, 2019
|
Time:
|
Media arrival: 8:45 am (AT)
|
Location:
|
National Research Council of Canada – Fredericton
|
Remarks by:
|
Dr. Carolyn Watters, Chief Digital Research Officer, National Research Council of Canada
For further information: Media Relations, National Research Council of Canada, 613-991-1431, 1-855-282-1637, media@nrc-cnrc.gc.ca; Paisley Sibbald, Communications Officer, University of New Brunswick, Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity, 1-506-453-5141, Paisley.Sibbald@unb.ca
