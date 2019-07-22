Media Advisory - Neo Performance Materials Inc. Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release & Conference Call

TORONTO, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Neo Performance Materials Inc. ("Neo", the "Company") (TSX: NEO) will report its second quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2019 before the Toronto market opens on Monday, August 12, 2019.

Teleconference Call

Management will host a teleconference call on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the second quarter 2019 results. Interested parties may access the teleconference by calling (647) 427-7450 (local) or (888) 231-8191 (toll free long distance) or by visiting http://cnw.en.mediaroom.com/events. A recording of the teleconference may be accessed by calling (416) 849-0833 (local) or (855) 859-2056 (toll free long distance), and entering pass code 4787727# until September 12, 2019 or by visiting http://cnw.en.mediaroom.com/events.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials is a global leader in the innovation and manufacturing of rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials, which are essential inputs to high technology, high growth, future-facing industries. The business of Neo is organized along three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides and Rare Metals. Neo is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; with corporate offices in Greenwood Village, Colorado, US; and Beijing, China. Neo operates globally with sales and production across 10 countries, being Japan, China, Thailand, Estonia, Singapore, Germany, United Kingdom, Canada, United States, and South Korea. For more information, please visit www.neomaterials.com.

