Media Advisory - NASA technical briefing: on-orbit repairs to Canadarm2

LONGUEUIL, QC, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - On June 25 at 2:00 pm ET, NASA will hold a technical briefing about an upcoming spacewalk to replace a wrist joint on Canadarm2. The spacewalk is scheduled for Tuesday, June 30, at approximately 8:35 am ET.

Experts from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and NASA will give a preview of the spacewalk from NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Media interested in joining by phone must contact the Johnson Space Center newsroom at [email protected] no later than Wednesday, June 24, at 5:00 pm. To ask a question, media must dial in no later than 15 minutes before the start of the briefing. United States-based media who want to attend in person must contact the Johnson newsroom by the same deadline.

Media who have questions or would like to speak with a CSA expert should contact the CSA's Media Relations Office.

Date: June 25, 2026



Time: 2:00 pm ET



Who: Jason Dyer, CSA deputy liaison manager, Houston

Bill Spetch, operations and integration manager, International Space Station Program (NASA)

Fiona Antkowiak, spacewalk flight director (NASA)

The briefing will be livestreamed on NASA's platforms. For more information, please consult NASA's media advisory.

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SOURCE Canadian Space Agency

Contact information: Canadian Space Agency, Media Relations Office, Telephone: 450-926-4370, Email: [email protected], Website: www.asc-csa.gc.ca