Media Advisory - NASA technical briefing: on-orbit repairs to Canadarm2

News provided byCanadian Space Agency
Jun 22, 2026, 14:28 ET
LONGUEUIL, QC, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - On June 25 at 2:00 pm ET, NASA will hold a technical briefing about an upcoming spacewalk to replace a wrist joint on Canadarm2. The spacewalk is scheduled for Tuesday, June 30, at approximately 8:35 am ET.
Experts from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and NASA will give a preview of the spacewalk from NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.
Media interested in joining by phone must contact the Johnson Space Center newsroom at [email protected] no later than Wednesday, June 24, at 5:00 pm. To ask a question, media must dial in no later than 15 minutes before the start of the briefing. United States-based media who want to attend in person must contact the Johnson newsroom by the same deadline.
Media who have questions or would like to speak with a CSA expert should contact the CSA's Media Relations Office.
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Date:
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June 25, 2026
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Time:
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2:00 pm ET
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Who:
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Jason Dyer, CSA deputy liaison manager, Houston
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Bill Spetch, operations and integration manager, International Space Station Program (NASA)
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Fiona Antkowiak, spacewalk flight director (NASA)
The briefing will be livestreamed on NASA's platforms. For more information, please consult NASA's media advisory.
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SOURCE Canadian Space Agency
Contact information: Canadian Space Agency, Media Relations Office, Telephone: 450-926-4370, Email: [email protected], Website: www.asc-csa.gc.ca
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