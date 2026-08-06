Canada intends to repurpose Canadarm3 investments to support the next phase of lunar exploration

LONGUEUIL, QC, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- Space exploration is a key pillar of Canada's future. It fuels economic growth, enhances our technological leadership, and ensures that Canada remains a strong and competitive player in the global economy. To this end, the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) is advancing plans to ensure that current Canadarm3 investments deliver technology that positions Canada and its space industry for opportunities arising from the Artemis program.

Building on technologies and expertise gained through the Canadarm3 project, the CSA will continue to collaborate with MDA Space to adapt work underway to support a wide range of complex lunar operations.

Early deployment of robotics technologies on the Moon is a key step in validating Canadian capabilities and positioning industrial expertise for future logistics activities on the lunar surface. At the same time, advancements made through Canadarm3 also offer the potential for these cutting-edge robotic systems to be adapted for space projects in low Earth orbit, creating new commercialization opportunities linked to emerging space stations.

With Canada's world-renowned expertise in robotics and emerging space technologies, the CSA will continue to focus on strengthening Canada's ability to seize opportunities in the fast-evolving space economy while leveraging investments already made, as well as protecting well-paid jobs and the strong supply chain across the country.

Quotes

"Space exploration is essential to Canada's economic future. It drives innovation, creates high-value jobs, attracts investment, and strengthens the industries and technologies that keep us competitive. By investing in space today, we are building the companies, talent, and capabilities Canada needs to grow our economy, create good jobs, and compete in the global economy of tomorrow."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"We applaud the Canadian Space Agency's intention to repurpose Canadarm3 technologies for the Artemis program. After the landmark success of the Artemis II mission around the Moon, all eyes have turned to the lunar surface, which offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to advance Canada's leadership as a spacefaring nation and to maintain and leverage our four-decade competitive advantage in space robotics. We are fully committed to working with the Canadian Space Agency to get Canada on the Moon and continue this country's proud legacy in space."

Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space Ltd.

Quick facts

Canadian robotics systems could play a critical role in enabling sustained lunar operations, supporting activities such as cargo transportation, infrastructure deployment, scientific exploration, site inspections, and astronaut assistance.

For Canada, continued access to low Earth orbit is essential to sustain a strong industrial base by enabling Canadian companies to use proven technologies and expand their commercial applications.

Website: www.asc-csa.gc.ca

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SOURCE Canadian Space Agency

Contact information: Canadian Space Agency, Media Relations Office, Telephone: 450-926-4370, Email: [email protected]