Media advisory - MP Pierre Breton to announce funding for an SME in the Canadian steel and aluminum sector

VALCOURT, QC, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Pierre Breton, Member of Parliament for Shefford, will announce funding for Verbom, a steel and aluminum sector company.

The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

After the press conference, the media will have an opportunity to take part in a guided tour of the plant. For safety reasons, visitors must wear closed-toe footwear.

Press conference date:

Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Time:

10:00 a.m.

Location:

Verbom Inc.

5066 Route 222

Valcourt, Quebec

JOE 2L0

