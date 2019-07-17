Media Advisory - MP Monsef to Make an Energy Efficiency Announcement

OTTAWA, July 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Member of Parliament for Peterborough–Kawartha, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, on behalf of Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, will announce funding to help businesses achieve energy efficiency.

A media availability will follow.

Date: Thursday, July 18, 2019 Time: 1 p.m. EDT



Location: Venture North

Lobby

270 George St. N

Peterborough, ON K9J 3H1

