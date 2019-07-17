Media Advisory - MP Monsef to Make an Energy Efficiency Announcement Français
Jul 17, 2019, 13:00 ET
OTTAWA, July 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Member of Parliament for Peterborough–Kawartha, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, on behalf of Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, will announce funding to help businesses achieve energy efficiency.
A media availability will follow.
Date:
Thursday, July 18, 2019
Time:
1 p.m. EDT
Location:
Venture North
