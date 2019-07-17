Media Advisory - MP Monsef to Make an Energy Efficiency Announcement Français

News provided by

Natural Resources Canada

Jul 17, 2019, 13:00 ET

OTTAWA, July 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Member of Parliament for Peterborough–Kawartha, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, on behalf of Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, will announce funding to help businesses achieve energy efficiency. 

A media availability will follow.

Date:

Thursday, July 18, 2019

Time:

1 p.m. EDT


Location:

Venture North
Lobby
270 George St. N
Peterborough, ON K9J 3H1

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Media may contact: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca

Related Links

www.nrcan.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Natural Resources Canada

You just read:

Media Advisory - MP Monsef to Make an Energy Efficiency Announcement

News provided by

Natural Resources Canada

Jul 17, 2019, 13:00 ET