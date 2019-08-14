Media Advisory - MP Miller to Announce Smart Grid Investment for Indigenous Communities in Northern Quebec Français
Aug 14, 2019, 12:00 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Marc Miller, Member of Parliament and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will announce funding for a smart grid project, in Montreal, Quebec. A media availability will follow.
Date:
Thursday, August 15, 2019
Time:
2 p.m. EDT
Location:
Pointe-à-Callière Museum
Maison-des-Marins Pavilion
Montreal 360o Space (4th floor)
165 Place d'Youville Street
Old Montreal, Quebec H2Y 2B2
