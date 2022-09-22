Media Advisory - MP Marcus Powlowski to Make Renewable Energy Systems Funding Announcement

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Rainy River, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make a funding announcement at the Confederation College of Applied Arts and Technology to increase the college's capacity to achieve renewable energy, a net-zero facility and curriculum goals in Thunder Bay.

Media availability will follow.

Date: Friday, September 23, 2022

Time: 10 a.m. ET

Location: Confederation College

Room 211, McIntyre Building

950 William Street

Thunder Bay, Ontario P7B 0E5

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Media may contact: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 613-323-7892, [email protected]