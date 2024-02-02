KINGSTON, ON, Feb. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, will make an announcement in support of critical minerals value chains. Media availability will follow.

Date: Monday, February 5, 2024

Time: 9 a.m. ET

Location:

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. Kingston Facility

672 Justus Drive, Unit 2

Kingston, Ontario K7M 4H4

Follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Carolyn Svonkin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, 343-597-1725, [email protected]