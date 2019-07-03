Media Advisory - MP Fillmore to Make an Announcement for Greener Cities Français
Jul 03, 2019, 13:00 ET
OTTAWA, July 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will announce an investment for greener Canadian cities.
A media availability will follow.
Date:
Thursday, July 4, 2019
Time:
11:30 a.m. ADT
Location:
Nathan Green Square (public area located next to the Halifax Ferry Terminal)
1869 Upper Water Street
Halifax, Nova Scotia B3J 1S9
SOURCE Natural Resources Canada
For further information: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca
