Media Advisory - MP Fillmore to Make an Announcement for Greener Cities

OTTAWA, July 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will announce an investment for greener Canadian cities.

A media availability will follow.

Date: Thursday, July 4, 2019 Time: 11:30 a.m. ADT



Location: Nathan Green Square (public area located next to the Halifax Ferry Terminal)

1869 Upper Water Street

Halifax, Nova Scotia B3J 1S9

For further information: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca

