Media Advisory - MP Casey to Make a Green Infrastructure Announcement for Electric Vehicles
Jul 10, 2019, 10:16 ET
OTTAWA, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Bill Casey, Member of Parliament for Cumberland—Colchester, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will make a green infrastructure announcement for electric vehicles across the country.
A media availability will follow.
Date:
Thursday, July 11, 2019
Time:
10 a.m. ADT
Location:
Petro-Canada Stewiacke
81 Main Street
Stewiacke, Nova Scotia B0N 2J0
SOURCE Natural Resources Canada
For further information: Media may contact: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca
