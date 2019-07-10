Media Advisory - MP Casey to Make a Green Infrastructure Announcement for Electric Vehicles

OTTAWA, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Bill Casey, Member of Parliament for Cumberland—Colchester, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will make a green infrastructure announcement for electric vehicles across the country.

A media availability will follow.

Date: Thursday, July 11, 2019 Time: 10 a.m. ADT



Location: Petro-Canada Stewiacke

81 Main Street

Stewiacke, Nova Scotia B0N 2J0

