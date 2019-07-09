Media Advisory - MP Casey to Announce Funding for Climate Change Adaptation in Atlantic Canada Français

Jul 09, 2019, 10:00 ET

OTTAWA, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will announce funding to support a climate change adaptation initiative in Atlantic Canada.

Wednesday, July 10, 2019
11 a.m. ADT


Navy Quay lift station
3 Haviland Street
Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island C1A 3S7

