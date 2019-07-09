Media Advisory - MP Casey to Announce Funding for Climate Change Adaptation in Atlantic Canada

OTTAWA, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will announce funding to support a climate change adaptation initiative in Atlantic Canada.

Date and

Time: Wednesday, July 10, 2019

11 a.m. ADT



Location: Navy Quay lift station

3 Haviland Street

Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island C1A 3S7

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Media may contact: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca

