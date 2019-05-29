Media Advisory - MP Adam Vaughan to Make a Forestry Announcement Français
May 29, 2019, 11:00 ET
OTTAWA, May 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Adam Vaughan, Member of Parliament for Spadina–Fort York, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will make a forestry announcement in Toronto.
A media availability will follow.
|
Date and
|
Thursday, May 30, 2019
|
Time:
|
9 a.m. EDT
|
Location:
|
George Brown College
SOURCE Natural Resources Canada
Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca
