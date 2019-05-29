Media Advisory - MP Adam Vaughan to Make a Forestry Announcement

OTTAWA, May 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Adam Vaughan, Member of Parliament for Spadina–Fort York, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will make a forestry announcement in Toronto.

A media availability will follow.

Date and Thursday, May 30, 2019 Time: 9 a.m. EDT



Location: George Brown College

Waterfront Campus

Daphne Cockwell Centre for Health Sciences – front lobby

51 Dockside Drive,

Toronto, Ontario M5A 1B6

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Media may contact: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca

Related Links

www.nrcan.gc.ca

