OTTAWA, ON, March 20, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will respond to the three performance audit reports of the Auditor General of Canada. The following Ministers will address the reports and answer questions from the media:

The Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Québec Lieutenant

The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

Participation in the question and answer portion of this event is in person and is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact [email protected] for temporary access.

Date

Monday, March 23, 2026

Time (local time)

1:30 pm

Location

House of Commons Foyer

2nd floor

111 Wellington Street, West Block

Ottawa, Ontario K1A 0A2

SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

Contacts (media): Laura Blondeau, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 343-550-4808, [email protected]; Media Relations, People and Communications Sector, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]; Simon Lafortune, Deputy Director of Communications and Press Secretary,Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]; Mohammad Kamal, Director of Communications, Office of the President of the Treasury Board, [email protected]; Media Relations, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, Telephone: 613-369-9400, Toll-free: 1-855-TBS-9-SCT (1-855-827-9728), [email protected]