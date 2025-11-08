TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister Energy and Natural Resources, will make an announcement on how Budget 2025 and Canada's Climate Competitiveness Strategy will benefit the environment and the economy.

Following the announcement, media will have the opportunity to ask questions.

Event: Hybrid announcement Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025 Time: 11 a.m. (EST) Location: Pearl Street Energy Centre

120 Pearl Street

Toronto, Ontario

and via Zoom

To be made aware of any changes, media representatives are encouraged to register for this hybrid event by contacting Environment and Climate Change Canada's Media Relations team at [email protected].

Note: Media attending the event in person will be required to climb four flights of stairs, as there are no elevators available in the venue.

When joining the announcement on Zoom, media representatives interested in asking a question are asked to change their screen names to include their full name and media outlet. Unidentified participants will not be called upon.

Contacts: Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 343-552-2387, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]