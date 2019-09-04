Media Advisory - Minister Wilkinson to make Nature Fund announcement in Saskatoon Français

SASKATOON, SK, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson will make a Nature Fund announcement in support of the conservation of aquatic species at risk.  

Date: 

September 4, 2019



Time: 

3:15 pm  (local time)


Location: 

Wright Construction Riverfront Stage (Amphitheatre #2)

Riverlanding – West of Senator Sid Buckwold Bridge

Saskatoon, SK

Directly south of Avenue A South and Spadina Crescent West intersection

For further information: Jocelyn Lubczuk, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 343-548-7863, Jocelyn.lubczuk@dfo-mpo.gc.ca; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Central and Arctic Region, 204-984-4715, XCA.media@dfo-mpo.gc.ca

