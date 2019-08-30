Media Advisory - Minister Wilkinson to make an announcement regarding the Protection of Nature and Climate Action

News provided by

Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

Aug 30, 2019, 13:55 ET

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson will make an announcement regarding the protection of  Species at Risk through the Government of Canada's Nature Fund. He will also announce, on behalf of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna, new funding to support Climate Action in British Columbia.

Media are invited to attend. The Minister will be available to take questions following the announcement.

Date:              

Tuesday, September 3, 2019

Time:

1:45 p.m. (local time)

Location:  

Waterfront Park, North Vancouver (Pier)
Block, 200 Esplanade W, North Vancouver, BC

Stay Connected

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

For further information: Jocelyn Lubczuk, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 343-548-7863, Jocelyn.lubczuk@dfo-mpo.gc.ca; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, Media.xncr@dfo-mpo.gc.ca

Related Links

www.pac.dfo-mpo.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

You just read:

Media Advisory - Minister Wilkinson to make an announcement regarding the Protection of Nature and Climate Action

News provided by

Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

Aug 30, 2019, 13:55 ET