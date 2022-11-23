OTTAWA, ON , Nov. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make a National Adaptation Strategy announcement at the Polygon Gallery in North Vancouver, British Columbia.

Media availability will follow.

Date: Thursday, November 24, 2022

Time: 9:30 a.m. PT

Location: The Polygon Gallery

Outside, rear of the building

101 Carrie Cates Court

North Vancouver, B.C. V7M 3J4

For further information: Media may contact: Media Relations: Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 613-323-7892, [email protected]