Media Advisory - Minister Wilkinson to Deliver $50-Million Funding Announcement for Bekevar Wind Project

News provided by

Natural Resources Canada

27 Jun, 2023, 16:53 ET

TORONTO, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will announce $50 million in funding to Bekevar Wind Ltd. for a wind energy project that will supply over 200 megawatts (MW) of zero-emissions power.

A media availability will follow.

Date:             Thursday, June 29, 2023

Time:             11 a.m. CT


Location:      Bekevar Wind Lay Down Yard
                      Kipling, Saskatchewan
                      GPS coordinates: 50.017833753103695, -102.5376877093224

                      Driving directions to site:
                      Follow HWY 48 to Inchkeith Road
                      Turn south on Inchkeith Road
                      After approximately 3 km, turn west on Bekevar/124 Road
                      Proceed approximately 6 km to Lay Down Yard

