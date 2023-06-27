Media Advisory - Minister Wilkinson to Deliver $50-Million Funding Announcement for Bekevar Wind Project
27 Jun, 2023, 16:53 ET
TORONTO, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will announce $50 million in funding to Bekevar Wind Ltd. for a wind energy project that will supply over 200 megawatts (MW) of zero-emissions power.
A media availability will follow.
Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023
Time: 11 a.m. CT
Location: Bekevar Wind Lay Down Yard
Kipling, Saskatchewan
GPS coordinates: 50.017833753103695, -102.5376877093224
Driving directions to site:
Follow HWY 48 to Inchkeith Road
Turn south on Inchkeith Road
After approximately 3 km, turn west on Bekevar/124 Road
Proceed approximately 6 km to Lay Down Yard
For further information: Media may contact: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 613-323-7892, [email protected]
