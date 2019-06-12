Media Advisory - Minister Tassi to make an important announcement about infrastructure improvements at Hamilton International Airport

HAMILTON, ON, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Seniors and Member of Parliament for Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas, on behalf of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, will make a funding announcement for Hamilton International Airport.

The Minister will be available to speak to media after the event.



Date: June 14, 2019



Time: 9:00 a.m. (EDT)



Location: John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport

9300 Airport Rd., Hamilton, ON

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Delphine Denis, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, 613-991-0700; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, media@tc.gc.ca

