Media Advisory - Minister Sohi to Make an Announcement for Greener Cities Français
Jul 17, 2019, 15:00 ET
OTTAWA, July 17, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will announce an investment for greener Canadian cities in Edmonton.
A media availability will follow.
|
Date:
|
Thursday, July 18, 2019
|
Time:
|
1 p.m. MDT
|
Location:
|
City of Edmonton City Hall
|
Lobby
|
1 Sir Winston Churchill Square
|
Edmonton, AB T5J 2R7
Natural Resources Canada
Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca
