Media Advisory - Minister Sohi to Make an Announcement for Greener Cities

OTTAWA, July 17, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will announce an investment for greener Canadian cities in Edmonton.

A media availability will follow.

Date: Thursday, July 18, 2019



Time: 1 p.m. MDT



Location: City of Edmonton City Hall

Lobby

1 Sir Winston Churchill Square

Edmonton, AB T5J 2R7

