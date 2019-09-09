Media Advisory - Minister Sohi to Deliver Keynote Address at Alberta Oil Sands Conference
Sep 09, 2019, 16:32 ET
OTTAWA, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, will deliver a keynote address at the Oil Sands Conference and Trade Show in Fort McMurray, Alberta. A media availability will follow.
Date:
Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Time:
1:30 p.m. MDT
Location:
Suncor Community Leisure Centre
1 MacDonald Drive
Fort McMurray, Alberta T9H 5C5
SOURCE Natural Resources Canada
For further information: Media may contact: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Navneet Khinda, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, Phone : 343-543-8257, Email: navneet.khinda@canada.ca
