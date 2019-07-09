Media Advisory - Minister Sohi to Address Edmonton Chamber of Commerce Français

News provided by

Natural Resources Canada

Jul 09, 2019, 10:30 ET

OTTAWA, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will discuss the federal government's vision for the future of Canada's natural resources at the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce. A media availability will follow.

Date and

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

Time:   

11:30 a.m. MDT


Location: 

The World Trade Centre
#600 9990 Jasper Avenue
Edmonton, Alberta T5J 1P7

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Media may contact: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca

Related Links

www.nrcan.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Natural Resources Canada

You just read:

Media Advisory - Minister Sohi to Address Edmonton Chamber of Commerce

News provided by

Natural Resources Canada

Jul 09, 2019, 10:30 ET