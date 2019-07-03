Media Advisory - Minister Sohi to Address Calgary Chamber of Commerce

OTTAWA, July 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will join Calgary Chamber President and CEO Sandip Lalli for a conversation about the federal government's vision for the future of Canada's natural resources. A media availability will follow in the foyer outside the main doors of the event.

Date: Thursday, July 4, 2019 Time: 12:15 p.m. MDT



Location: Fairmont Palliser

133 9 Avenue SW

Calgary, Alberta

T2P 2M3

For further information: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca

