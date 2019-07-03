Media Advisory - Minister Sohi to Address Calgary Chamber of Commerce Français
Jul 03, 2019, 12:19 ET
OTTAWA, July 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will join Calgary Chamber President and CEO Sandip Lalli for a conversation about the federal government's vision for the future of Canada's natural resources. A media availability will follow in the foyer outside the main doors of the event.
|
Date:
|
Thursday, July 4, 2019
|
Time:
|
12:15 p.m. MDT
|
Location:
|
Fairmont Palliser
|
133 9 Avenue SW
|
Calgary, Alberta
|
T2P 2M3
