Media Advisory - Minister Seamus O'Regan to announce on-reserve infrastructure improvement projects made possible by the Gas Tax Fund

Indigenous Services Canada

Jun 13, 2019, 11:56 ET

KINGSCLEAR FIRST NATION, WOLASTOQIYIK TERRITORY, NB, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, will visit Kingsclear First Nation to announce on-reserve infrastructure improvement projects made possible by the Gas Tax Fund—including the new pedway underpass at Kingsclear.

Minister O'Regan will be available to the media following the announcement.

Date: Friday, June 14, 2019
Time: 10:45AM (AT)

Where:
Kingsclear Pedway
Kingsclear First Nation, NB
Note: Media can park at the Wulastukw Convenience.

For further information: (media only): Kevin Deagle, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, 873-354-0987; ISC Media Relations, 819-953-1160, SAC.media.ISC@canada.ca

Indigenous Services Canada

