Media Advisory - Minister of Veterans Affairs issues statement recognizing the contributions of Métis Veterans of the Second World War
Sep 09, 2019, 17:00 ET
REGINA, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, Lawrence MacAulay, and David Chartrand, Minister of Veterans Affairs, Métis National Council and President of the Manitoba Métis Federation, will speak about recognizing the pre- and post-Second World War experiences of Métis Veterans and what it means for them. President Clément Chartier from the Métis National Council and President Glen McCallum from the Métis Nation Saskatchewan will also speak at the event.
Minister MacAulay and other event participants, including Métis Veterans from the Second World War, will be available to media and for a photo opportunity following the announcement.
Location:
Regina Royal Canadian Legion Branch 001 Museum
Date:
Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Time:
10:30 AM (CT)
For further information: Media inquiries: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, vac.media-medias.acc@canada.ca; John Embury, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, john.embury@canada.ca
