Media Advisory - Minister O'Regan to visit Elsipogtog First Nation to announce support for significant infrastructure projects

Aug 27, 2019, 14:30 ET
ELSIPOGTOG FIRST NATION, MI'KMAQ TERRITORY, NB, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, alongside Chief Arren Sock, will highlight several construction projects completed or underway in Elsipogtog First Nation.
Wednesday, August 28, 2019
3:30 p.m. (ADT)
Site of new school, Elsipogtog First Nation, New Brunswick
For further information: (media only): Jeff Valois, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan,Minister of Indigenous Services, 613-698-2884; ISC Media Relations, 819-953-1160, SAC.media.ISC@canada.ca
