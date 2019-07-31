Media Advisory - Minister Ng to participate in roundtable with the Korean Canadian Business Association Français
Jul 31, 2019, 11:13 ET
NORTH YORK, ON, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be joining members of the Korean Canadian Business Association and Ali Ehsassi, Member of Parliament for Willowdale, to discuss government support for small businesses.
|
Date:
|
Thursday, August 1, 2019
|
Time:
|
5:30 to 6:15 p.m.
|
Location:
|
St. George on Yonge Anglican
Follow @CanadaBusiness on social media for business-related news: Twitter, Facebook
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Corinne Havard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, corinne.havard@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
Share this article