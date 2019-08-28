Media Advisory - Minister Ng to meet with health tech and small business stakeholders in Markham Français
Aug 28, 2019, 12:03 ET
MARKHAM, ON, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will participate in a roundtable on Accelerating Ontario and Canada's Life Sciences Sector, hosted by the C.D. Howe Institute. She will then participate in a panel discussion on Business Growth – Opportunities and Challenges Facing SMEs, hosted by the Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce.
Event:
Accelerating Ontario and Canada's Life Sciences Sector, hosted by the C.D. Howe Institute
Date:
Thursday, August 29, 2019
Time:
Noon to 1:30 p.m.
Location:
Edward Village Hotel Markham
Event:
Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce Small Business Symposium & Expo 2019
Date:
Thursday, August 29, 2019
Time:
3:45 to 4:45 p.m.
Location:
Markham Civic Centre
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Corinne Havard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, corinne.havard@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
