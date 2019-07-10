Media Advisory - Minister Ng to celebrate entrepreneurial talent of Montrealers and Canadians at Startupfest

MONTRÉAL, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Canada's Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be at Startupfest in Montréal to celebrate the entrepreneurial talent of Montrealers and Canadians, take part in a discussion with Shopify COO Harley Finkelstein, and meet entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Event: Scaling in Canada, a discussion with Shopify Date: Thursday, July 11, 2019 Time: 10:50 to 11:20 a.m. Location: Pink Stage Parc Jean-Drapeau 65 Chemin des Floralies Montréal, Quebec Event: Tour of Startupfest Tent Village Date: Thursday, July 11, 2019 Time: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Location: Startupfest Tent Village Parc Jean-Drapeau 65 Chemin des Floralies Montréal, Quebec

