Media Advisory - Minister Ng to celebrate entrepreneurial talent of Montrealers and Canadians at Startupfest
Jul 10, 2019, 10:00 ET
MONTRÉAL, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Canada's Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be at Startupfest in Montréal to celebrate the entrepreneurial talent of Montrealers and Canadians, take part in a discussion with Shopify COO Harley Finkelstein, and meet entrepreneurs and small business owners.
Event:
Scaling in Canada, a discussion with Shopify
Date:
Thursday, July 11, 2019
Time:
10:50 to 11:20 a.m.
Location:
Pink Stage
Parc Jean-Drapeau
65 Chemin des Floralies
Montréal, Quebec
Event:
Tour of Startupfest Tent Village
Date:
Thursday, July 11, 2019
Time:
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Location:
Startupfest Tent Village
Parc Jean-Drapeau
65 Chemin des Floralies
Montréal, Quebec
