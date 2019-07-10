Media Advisory - Minister Ng to celebrate entrepreneurial talent of Montrealers and Canadians at Startupfest

MONTRÉAL, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Canada's Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be at Startupfest in Montréal to celebrate the entrepreneurial talent of Montrealers and Canadians, take part in a discussion with Shopify COO Harley Finkelstein, and meet entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Event:             

Scaling in Canada, a discussion with Shopify

   

Date:               

Thursday, July 11, 2019
   

Time:              

10:50 to 11:20 a.m.
   

Location:         

Pink Stage
 

Parc Jean-Drapeau
 

65 Chemin des Floralies
 

Montréal, Quebec
   

Event:             

Tour of Startupfest Tent Village

   

Date:               

Thursday, July 11, 2019
   

Time:              

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
   

Location:         

Startupfest Tent Village
 

Parc Jean-Drapeau
 

65 Chemin des Floralies
 

Montréal, Quebec

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: please contact: Corinne Havard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, corinne.havard@canada.ca; Media Relations: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

