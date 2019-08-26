Media Advisory - Minister Ng to announce support for young entrepreneurs and meet with small business owners Français

NORTH VANCOUVER, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be in North Vancouver to highlight Government of Canada support for young entrepreneurs. She will then deliver remarks to the Burnaby Board of Trade and participate in a discussion on small business, export and women in business. She will be joined by Terry Beech, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament for Burnaby North–Seymour.

Event:

Announcement related to Futurpreneur   


Date:

Tuesday, August 27, 2019


Time:

9:30 to 10:30 a.m.


Location:

Sons of Vancouver Distillery
1431 Crown Street
North Vancouver, British Columbia


Event:

Discussion with Burnaby Board of Trade



Date:

Tuesday, August 27, 2019


Time:

2:00 to 3:30 p.m.



Location:

Executive Suites Hotel and Conference Centre
Pavilion Room
4201 Lougheed Highway
Burnaby, British Columbia

