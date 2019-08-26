Media Advisory - Minister Ng to announce support for young entrepreneurs and meet with small business owners Français
Aug 26, 2019, 13:00 ET
NORTH VANCOUVER, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be in North Vancouver to highlight Government of Canada support for young entrepreneurs. She will then deliver remarks to the Burnaby Board of Trade and participate in a discussion on small business, export and women in business. She will be joined by Terry Beech, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament for Burnaby North–Seymour.
|
Event:
|
Announcement related to Futurpreneur
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, August 27, 2019
|
Time:
|
9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
|
Location:
|
Sons of Vancouver Distillery
|
Event:
|
Discussion with Burnaby Board of Trade
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, August 27, 2019
|
Time:
|
2:00 to 3:30 p.m.
|
Location:
|
Executive Suites Hotel and Conference Centre
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Corinne Havard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, corinne.havard@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
