Media Advisory - Minister Ng to announce federal investments to support local women-led businesses

BURLINGTON, ON, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be in Burlington along with Pam Damoff, Member of Parliament for Oakville North–Burlington, to announce federal investments in local women entrepreneurs. They will be joined by women entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Event: Women Entrepreneurship Strategy funding announcement at HalTech Regional Innovation Centre



Date: Thursday, August 8, 2019



Time: 9:00 to 9:50 a.m.



Location: HalTech Regional Innovation Centre

5500 North Service Road

Suite 801, 8th Floor

Burlington, Ontario

