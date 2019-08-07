Media Advisory - Minister Ng to announce federal investments to support local women-led businesses Français

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Aug 07, 2019, 10:00 ET

BURLINGTON, ON, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be in Burlington along with Pam Damoff, Member of Parliament for Oakville North–Burlington, to announce federal investments in local women entrepreneurs. They will be joined by women entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Women Entrepreneurship Strategy funding announcement at HalTech Regional Innovation Centre


Thursday, August 8, 2019


9:00 to 9:50 a.m.


HalTech Regional Innovation Centre

5500 North Service Road


Suite 801, 8th Floor

Burlington, Ontario

                          

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Corinne Havard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, corinne.havard@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

