Media Advisory - Minister Ng to address the Economic Club of Canada on export promotion

OTTAWA, June 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Canada's Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will provide remarks and participate in a fireside chat with the Economic Club of Canada, alongside Export Development Canada's (EDC) President and CEO, Mairead Lavery.

A New Era: A fireside chat featuring Minister Ng and EDC's President and CEO, Mairead Lavery

Date:

Thursday, June 6, 2019


Time:

8:00 to 9:00 a.m.


Location:

Westin Ottawa
Room 22
11 Colonel By Drive
Ottawa, Ontario

