Media Advisory - Minister Ng to address the Economic Club of Canada on export promotion
Jun 05, 2019, 10:00 ET
OTTAWA, June 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Canada's Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will provide remarks and participate in a fireside chat with the Economic Club of Canada, alongside Export Development Canada's (EDC) President and CEO, Mairead Lavery.
A New Era: A fireside chat featuring Minister Ng and EDC's President and CEO, Mairead Lavery
Date:
Thursday, June 6, 2019
Time:
8:00 to 9:00 a.m.
Location:
Westin Ottawa
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Corinne Havard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, corinne.havard@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
