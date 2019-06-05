Media Advisory - Minister Ng to address the Economic Club of Canada on export promotion

OTTAWA, June 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Canada's Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will provide remarks and participate in a fireside chat with the Economic Club of Canada, alongside Export Development Canada's (EDC) President and CEO, Mairead Lavery.

A New Era: A fireside chat featuring Minister Ng and EDC's President and CEO, Mairead Lavery

Date: Thursday, June 6, 2019



Time: 8:00 to 9:00 a.m.



Location: Westin Ottawa

Room 22

11 Colonel By Drive

Ottawa, Ontario

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Corinne Havard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, corinne.havard@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

