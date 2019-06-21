Media advisory - Minister McKenna to announce how a portion of the proceeds from carbon-pollution pricing will be allocated Français
Jun 21, 2019, 18:00 ET
OTTAWA, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, will make an announcement on how the federal government will allocate a portion of the proceeds collected as a result of carbon pollution pricing. The announcement will be followed by a media availability.
Event:
Announcement and Media Availability
Date:
Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Time:
11:00 a.m. (EDT)
Location:
McNabb Park
Corner of Gladstone Avenue and Bronson Avenue
Ottawa, Ontario
The event will be live-streamed on Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page.
Media are encouraged to register for the event with Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.
For further information: Sabrina Kim, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-743-7138, sabrina.kim2@canada.ca; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), ec.media.ec@canada.ca
