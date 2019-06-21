Media advisory - Minister McKenna to announce how a portion of the proceeds from carbon-pollution pricing will be allocated Français

OTTAWA, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, will make an announcement on how the federal government will allocate a portion of the proceeds collected as a result of carbon pollution pricing. The announcement will be followed by a media availability.

Event:

Announcement and Media Availability

Date:

Tuesday, June 25, 2019

Time:

11:00 a.m. (EDT)

Location:

McNabb Park

Corner of Gladstone Avenue and Bronson Avenue

Ottawa, Ontario

