Media Advisory - Minister MacAulay to make important announcement regarding Veterans' mental health supports

DARTMOUTH, NS, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence will make an important announcement that will positively impact the well-being of Veterans and their families in Canada.

Minister MacAulay and other event participants will be available to media and for a photo opportunity following the announcement.

Location: Hugh Bell Service Centre

Nova Scotia Hospital

Hugh Bell Lecture Hall

300 Pleasant Street

Dartmouth NS



Date: Tuesday, August 13, 2019



Time: 10:30 AM (AST)

