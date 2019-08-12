Media Advisory - Minister MacAulay to make important announcement regarding Veterans' mental health supports Français
Aug 12, 2019, 13:00 ET
DARTMOUTH, NS, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence will make an important announcement that will positively impact the well-being of Veterans and their families in Canada.
Minister MacAulay and other event participants will be available to media and for a photo opportunity following the announcement.
|
Location:
|
Hugh Bell Service Centre
|
Nova Scotia Hospital
|
Hugh Bell Lecture Hall
|
300 Pleasant Street
|
Dartmouth NS
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, August 13, 2019
|
Time:
|
10:30 AM (AST)
SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada
For further information: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, vac.media-medias.acc@canada.ca; Alex Wellstead, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, alex.wellstead@canada.ca
Share this article