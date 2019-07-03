Media Advisory - Minister MacAulay and MP Darren Fisher to make important announcement to help reduce homelessness in the Veteran community Français

HALIFAX, July 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and Darren Fisher, MP for DartmouthCole Harbour, will make an important announcement concerning a program that helps homeless and at-risk Veterans transition to life after service.

Minister MacAulay and MP Darren Fisher along with other event participants will be available to media and for a photo opportunity following the announcement.

Location:

VETS Canada Drop-In Center
170 Ochterloney St
Dartmouth, NS


Date:

Thursday, July 4, 2019


Time:

10:00 AST

For further information: Media inquiries: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, vac.media-medias.acc@canada.ca; Alex Wellstead, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, alex.wellstead@canada.ca

