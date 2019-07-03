Media Advisory - Minister MacAulay and MP Darren Fisher to make important announcement to help reduce homelessness in the Veteran community Français
Jul 03, 2019, 13:00 ET
HALIFAX, July 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and Darren Fisher, MP for Dartmouth – Cole Harbour, will make an important announcement concerning a program that helps homeless and at-risk Veterans transition to life after service.
Minister MacAulay and MP Darren Fisher along with other event participants will be available to media and for a photo opportunity following the announcement.
Location:
VETS Canada Drop-In Center
Date:
Thursday, July 4, 2019
Time:
10:00 AST
