Media advisory - Minister Lebouthillier to announce funding for three SMEs in the Canadian steel and aluminum sector

News provided by

Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Aug 12, 2019, 10:23 ET

LA POCATIÈRE, QC, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, will announce funding for AMT Die Casting, Cotech/XMetal and Technologie InovaWeld, three steel and aluminum sector companies.

The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

Press conference date:
Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Time:
9:15 a.m.

Location:
Technologie InovaWeld
139 Parc-de-l'lnnovation Street
La Pocatière, Quebec
GOR 1Z0

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Contact, Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, Tel.: 343-291-1710; Source: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Tel.: 514-283-7443, Email: dec.media.ced@canada.ca

