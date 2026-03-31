CFB GAGETOWN, OROMOCTO, NB , March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy, the Honourable Wayne Long, Secretary of State responsible for the Canada Revenue Agency and Financial Institutions, and David Myles, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages and to the Secretary of State (Nature) will highlight investments supporting the Canadian Armed Forces at Canadian Forces Base Gagetown following the Government of Canada's achievement of the NATO 2% defence spending target.

Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026 Time: 2:30 p.m. ADT Location: CFB Gagetown, Oromocto, New Brunswick Exact location will be shared upon registration.

Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact Major Jamie Donovan at [email protected] or 506-429-5336, or Captain Surbhi Matta at [email protected] or 506-260-3640, to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration. Media are asked to arrive no later than 2:00 p.m. ADT.

SOURCE President of the King’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs and One Canadian Economy

For more information (media only), please contact: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Media Relations, Privy Council Office, 613-957-5420, [email protected]