Media advisory - Minister Joly to visit the Réseau Environnement team in Montréal Français
Aug 21, 2019, 10:00 ET
MONTRÉAL, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)
The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, and Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, will visit the offices of Réseau Environnement, a non-profit organization and the largest group of environment specialists in Quebec.
Media representatives are invited to take part in the visit of this rapidly growing organization, which has obtained funding from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions.
Date of the visit:
Thursday, August 22, 2019
Time:
10:30 a.m.
Location:
Réseau Environnement
Suite 750
255 Crémazie Blvd East
Montréal, Quebec
H2M 1L5
Stay connected
Follow CED on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube
Visit CED's Media Room
SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions
For further information: Source: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Tel.: 514-283-7443, Email: dec.media.ced@canada.ca
Share this article