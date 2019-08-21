Media advisory - Minister Joly to visit the Réseau Environnement team in Montréal

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, and Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, will visit the offices of Réseau Environnement, a non-profit organization and the largest group of environment specialists in Quebec.

Media representatives are invited to take part in the visit of this rapidly growing organization, which has obtained funding from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions.

Date of the visit:

Thursday, August 22, 2019

Time:

10:30 a.m.

Location:

Réseau Environnement

Suite 750

255 Crémazie Blvd East

Montréal, Quebec

H2M 1L5

